Thursday, July 17, 2025

The Tri-State lead and zinc mines were a booming industry for southeast Kansas and nearby parts of Missouri and Oklahoma. The industry is now dormant, but the hazardous effects of lead and zinc remain today. Rachel Schnelle reports on efforts in Kansas to reduce lead exposure levels in kids.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita City Council cleared the way Tuesday for the owner of Crown Uptown Theatre to demolish the building if he decides to.

The Wichita City Council also voted Tuesday to issue a $21 million dollar bond to the new owners of the Towne West Mall.

Wichita-area child care providers are invited to a symposium this weekend, Saturday 7/19, to learn how they can better serve military families.

Wichita residents can get a look this month inside the school district's Future Ready Centers.

By 2060, climate change will make summers in Kansas and Missouri feel more like Oklahoma or Texas.

Latino-owned businesses in Kansas City, Kansas are facing an economic downturn since President Donald Trump took office.

Former Wichita State University men's basketball player Fred VanVleet is the new leader of the NBA's players' union.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Maddy Busby, Celisa Calacal, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper