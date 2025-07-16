Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The musical group The Wood Brothers formed in 2006 and began releasing a series of records that drew on their backgrounds in soul music, jazz, gospel, and rock 'n' roll. The group is currently on tour with St. Paul and The Broken Bones and will release a new album called Puff of Smoke on August 1. Guitarist and vocalist Oliver Wood says that at the core of each Wood Brothers performance is a sense of gratitude. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Oliver Wood and has more.

Kansas is set to receive millions of dollars through a nationwide legal settlement related to the opioid epidemic.

Wichita is rolling back its work on diversity, equity and inclusion following a narrow vote by the city council Tuesday.

The Wichita City Council also voted Tuesday to lower the city’s mill levy for the upcoming year.

Spaght Elementary School in Wichita will have a computer immersion program starting this fall.

The Wichita school board has extended its contract with Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld.

Wichita-area businesses, homeowners and renters have until Thursday to visit Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in Wichita and El Dorado

Former Wichita State University basketball players are back in the city to play for a chance to win $1 million dollars.

