© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published July 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kate Russo's new novel, Until Alison, is a literary thriller that explores class, gender, violence and silence... and the ultimate horror: junior high. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Russo about the novel.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Some Republican officials were put on the defensive at a town hall meeting in Topeka over the weekend.
  • The five people running to represent District One on the Wichita City Council will gather for a candidate forum tonight.
  • In recent months, the US Department of Agriculture has terminated or paused millions of dollars worth of funding opportunities.
  • Advocates say Kansas Latino politicians are facing an uptick in racism.
  • A city program aimed at helping people with outstanding traffic warrants returns this week.
  • A group working to restore a pagoda in Riverside Park will hold an ice cream social and fundraiser this weekend.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Héctor Alejandro Arzate, Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Beth Golay, Jim McLean, Suzanne Perez and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper and Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell