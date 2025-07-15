Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Kate Russo's new novel, Until Alison, is a literary thriller that explores class, gender, violence and silence... and the ultimate horror: junior high. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Russo about the novel.
Plus more on these stories:
- Some Republican officials were put on the defensive at a town hall meeting in Topeka over the weekend.
- The five people running to represent District One on the Wichita City Council will gather for a candidate forum tonight.
- In recent months, the US Department of Agriculture has terminated or paused millions of dollars worth of funding opportunities.
- Advocates say Kansas Latino politicians are facing an uptick in racism.
- A city program aimed at helping people with outstanding traffic warrants returns this week.
- A group working to restore a pagoda in Riverside Park will hold an ice cream social and fundraiser this weekend.
Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Héctor Alejandro Arzate, Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Beth Golay, Jim McLean, Suzanne Perez and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper and Beth Golay