Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Kate Russo's new novel, Until Alison, is a literary thriller that explores class, gender, violence and silence... and the ultimate horror: junior high. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Russo about the novel.

Plus more on these stories:



Some Republican officials were put on the defensive at a town hall meeting in Topeka over the weekend.

The five people running to represent District One on the Wichita City Council will gather for a candidate forum tonight.

In recent months, the US Department of Agriculture has terminated or paused millions of dollars worth of funding opportunities.

Advocates say Kansas Latino politicians are facing an uptick in racism.

A city program aimed at helping people with outstanding traffic warrants returns this week.

A group working to restore a pagoda in Riverside Park will hold an ice cream social and fundraiser this weekend.

