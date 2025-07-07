Monday, July 7, 2025

As concertgoers battle rising ticket prices, some smaller artists also struggle to remain profitable when performing at larger venues. One Eastborough couple has spent the last two decades supporting musicians and audiences alike with a unique concert setting.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita school board members will hear a budget report tonight and could talk about how to move forward without a bond issue.

Since the early 2000s, doctors have recommended pregnant women eat less seafood. But researchers at the University of Kansas want doctors to scrap that advisory

Kansas is replanting native trees and grasses along rivers and streams to help protect water supplies.

Researchers at Michigan State University are testing whether solar panels can be installed on farmland without removing crops or livestock from production. The study explores whether this system can support both agriculture and clean energy.

Travelers making their way through western Kansas can now experience the Smoky Valley region through a guided audio tour.

A program that provides seniors with vouchers to buy produce at farmer's markets returns this month.

Wichita and Sedgwick County will celebrate their 155th birthdays with an ice cream social this month.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Aminah Jenkins, Alexandrea Ladiski, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay

