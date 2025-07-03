© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, July 3, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published July 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Across much of the Midwest, the atmosphere is becoming warmer and retaining more water, leading to heavier downpours. While cities can add more infrastructure to manage floodwater, some solutions are growing on farms. Harvest Public Media’s Rachel Cramer brings us this story about an experimental conservation practice.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A new report shows that Missouri ranks first in the nation and Kansas is second in annual spending to import fireworks.
  • Kansans with developmental disabilities could have a harder time finding and keeping a job under President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget. reports.
  • Two Wichita high schools will launch pilot programs this fall designed to help students make up course credits and graduate on time.
  • Pittsburg State University’s College of Education is now one of 34 higher education institutions to earn national accreditation.
  • Old Cowtown Museum will celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, July 5th.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Haley Crowson
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Maddy Busby, Rachel Cramer, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Noah Taborda
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
