Tuesday, July 1, 2025

When writing thrillers, author Amy McCulloch likes to write about what she knows, whether it's climbing one of the world's tallest mountains, exploring Antarctica, or the adventure that inspired her latest book, running an ultramarathon across the Sahara Desert. McCulloch recently spoke KMUW's Beth Golay about the thriller, Runner 13.

Today is the first day of Wichita’s new downtown parking plan.

The city of Wichita has begun work on a drainage project to alleviate flooding in the area around Second and Oliver in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

Most of the 129 new Kansas laws passed during this year’s legislative session are set to take effect Tuesday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says reported crime in the state fell last year.

Small towns in western Kansas are building outdoor walking trails to encourage better health and attract new residents.

Most city offices and cultural attractions will close Friday for the 4th of July holiday.

