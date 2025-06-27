Friday, June 27, 2025

Singer-songwriter James McMurtry has just released the album The Black Dog and The Wandering Boy. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin says it finds McMurtry in fine form, reflecting on life and one of his musical heroes, the late Kris Kristofferson. Jedd recently spoke with James McMurtry and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas health care providers say Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court decision banning Planned Parenthood from accepting Medicaid could impact health care access locally.

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking back most of a federal grant meant to help Kansas protect against unemployment insurance fraud, which ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas will receive federal funding to test for lead in drinking water at schools and child care facilities.

Some Black leaders in Wichita raised concerns last fall that local high schools could be inflating their graduation rates.

New parking meters are sprouting up across downtown Wichita.

Newman University introduced its new Athletic Director Thursday.

Today marks the beginning of Firework season in Kansas.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Rose Conlon, Zane Irwin,Aminah Jenkins, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper