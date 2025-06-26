© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, June 26, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published June 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Nearly 15,000 people live in nursing homes in Kansas, and thousands more live in adult-care homes. But understaffing at the state agency that regulates them might be putting residents at risk of unchecked abuse and neglect. As KMUW's Rose Conlon reports, some residents die before their complaints are investigated.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Mayor Lily Wu is appealing a ruling that she violated Wichita's ethics code in March.
  • Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach asked the U.S. Department of Education this week to investigate four Kansas school districts over concerns about transgender students.
  • Union Pacific Railroad says its testing of homes over a chemical spill in northeast Wichita has revealed no health issues.
  • The case against five Sedgwick County juvenile detention officers involved in the 2021 death of Cedric “CJ” Lofton will move forward thanks to a recent federal court ruling.
  • Measles cases continue to rise in Kansas.
  • US Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Congressman Maxwell Frost of Florida are coming to Wichita for a town hall this weekend.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Maddy Busby, Rose Conlon, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell