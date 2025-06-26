Thursday, June 26, 2025

Nearly 15,000 people live in nursing homes in Kansas, and thousands more live in adult-care homes. But understaffing at the state agency that regulates them might be putting residents at risk of unchecked abuse and neglect. As KMUW's Rose Conlon reports, some residents die before their complaints are investigated.

Plus more on these stories:



Mayor Lily Wu is appealing a ruling that she violated Wichita's ethics code in March.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach asked the U.S. Department of Education this week to investigate four Kansas school districts over concerns about transgender students.

Union Pacific Railroad says its testing of homes over a chemical spill in northeast Wichita has revealed no health issues.

The case against five Sedgwick County juvenile detention officers involved in the 2021 death of Cedric “CJ” Lofton will move forward thanks to a recent federal court ruling.

Measles cases continue to rise in Kansas.

US Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Congressman Maxwell Frost of Florida are coming to Wichita for a town hall this weekend.

