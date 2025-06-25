Wednesday, June 25, 2025
China is the third largest export market for US agricultural products, buying American staples like soybeans and beef. But the country is also a destination for many specialty products that have fewer options for sales at home and abroad. Negotiations between the US and China over a new trade agreement have meant months of uncertainty. Harvest Public Media's Hope Kirwan talked with some specialty producers about how they're feeling about the future.
Plus more on these stories:
- Federal safety officials say Boeing needs to do more ensure the safety of its aircraft.
- Recent Wichita City Council budget workshops have focused on a looming deficit. New property valuation estimates have flipped the outlook.
- Sedgwick County’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in May.
- Federal lawmakers from Kansas have introduced a bill that would transfer control of Haskell Indian Nations University to Haskell’s Board of Regents.
- Federal officials from Kansas are asking the US Postal Service to keep a Post Office in Park City open.
- A prominent attorney, and a leading voice in criminal justice reform in Kansas and Missouri is leaving her post at an organization that represents people convicted of crimes they did not commit.
- Sedgwick County will host another free storm debris disposal event starting Thursday.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlish, Hope Kirwam, Luke Martin, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper