Wednesday, June 25, 2025

China is the third largest export market for US agricultural products, buying American staples like soybeans and beef. But the country is also a destination for many specialty products that have fewer options for sales at home and abroad. Negotiations between the US and China over a new trade agreement have meant months of uncertainty. Harvest Public Media's Hope Kirwan talked with some specialty producers about how they're feeling about the future.

Plus more on these stories:



Federal safety officials say Boeing needs to do more ensure the safety of its aircraft.

Recent Wichita City Council budget workshops have focused on a looming deficit. New property valuation estimates have flipped the outlook.

Sedgwick County’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in May.

Federal lawmakers from Kansas have introduced a bill that would transfer control of Haskell Indian Nations University to Haskell’s Board of Regents.

Federal officials from Kansas are asking the US Postal Service to keep a Post Office in Park City open.

A prominent attorney, and a leading voice in criminal justice reform in Kansas and Missouri is leaving her post at an organization that represents people convicted of crimes they did not commit.

Sedgwick County will host another free storm debris disposal event starting Thursday.

