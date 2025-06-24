Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Fifteen years ago, Fletcher Powell first brought us the story of the Wichita Monrovians, an all-black baseball team in the 1920s who once played a game that’s hard to believe really happened. We've reached the 100th anniversary of that game.

Plus more on these stories:



U.S. military officials are not saying whether aircraft from McConnell Air Force Base were used during this week's bombing in Iran.

The Wichita Board of Education is moving its regular meeting room out of North High School.

A new federal lawsuit alleges the Kansas Department of Health and Environment discriminated against an employee based on her age.

The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, is one of many federal agencies that saw significant layoffs this spring.

Scientists at the University of Kansas have created a free tool to help monitor the health of crops and rangeland.

The Salvation Army is partnering with Evergy to distribute free fans Wednesday to those in need.

The Harvey County Health Department in Newton will be closed to the public Wednesday through Monday as the staff moves its offices.

A new event in Wichita on Wednesday will celebrate Black authors and storytellers.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Hope Kirwan, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Fletcher Powell, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper