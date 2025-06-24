Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Fifteen years ago, Fletcher Powell first brought us the story of the Wichita Monrovians, an all-black baseball team in the 1920s who once played a game that’s hard to believe really happened. We've reached the 100th anniversary of that game.
Plus more on these stories:
- U.S. military officials are not saying whether aircraft from McConnell Air Force Base were used during this week's bombing in Iran.
- The Wichita Board of Education is moving its regular meeting room out of North High School.
- A new federal lawsuit alleges the Kansas Department of Health and Environment discriminated against an employee based on her age.
- The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, is one of many federal agencies that saw significant layoffs this spring.
- Scientists at the University of Kansas have created a free tool to help monitor the health of crops and rangeland.
- The Salvation Army is partnering with Evergy to distribute free fans Wednesday to those in need.
- The Harvey County Health Department in Newton will be closed to the public Wednesday through Monday as the staff moves its offices.
- A new event in Wichita on Wednesday will celebrate Black authors and storytellers.
