Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published June 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Fifteen years ago, Fletcher Powell first brought us the story of the Wichita Monrovians, an all-black baseball team in the 1920s who once played a game that’s hard to believe really happened. We've reached the 100th anniversary of that game.

Plus more on these stories:

  • U.S. military officials are not saying whether aircraft from McConnell Air Force Base were used during this week's bombing in Iran.
  • The Wichita Board of Education is moving its regular meeting room out of North High School.
  • A new federal lawsuit alleges the Kansas Department of Health and Environment discriminated against an employee based on her age.
  • The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, is one of many federal agencies that saw significant layoffs this spring.
  • Scientists at the University of Kansas have created a free tool to help monitor the health of crops and rangeland.
  • The Salvation Army is partnering with Evergy to distribute free fans Wednesday to those in need.
  • The Harvey County Health Department in Newton will be closed to the public Wednesday through Monday as the staff moves its offices.
  • A new event in Wichita on Wednesday will celebrate Black authors and storytellers.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Hope Kirwan, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Fletcher Powell, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
