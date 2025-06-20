Friday, June 20, 2025

The country and bluegrass band Sister Sadie started more than a decade ago at a Nashville jam session. Today, the band is still going strong and is about to release its latest album, All Will Be Well. Banjoist and vocalist Gena Britt and fiddle player Deanie Richardson say that '90s country is a big part of the new album. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Gena Britt and Deanie Richardson and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita school leaders say the district could be forced to close schools or cut teaching jobs if voters don't approve a bond issue during the next year.

A new study shows childhood vaccine rates in Kansas have fallen in recent years. But, experts say vaccine hesitancy and federal changes may cause even more of a decline.

Forecasts of a $2 million deficit in Wichita's next budget has officials looking to make cuts. One group is hoping to keep trees off the chopping block.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has requested a major presidential disaster declaration for storm damage earlier this month.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed both directions of U.S. Highway 81 in Sumner County due to flooding.

Tree debris caused by the recent storm can be dumped for free this Saturday.

After nearly five decades, The Love Family band will take the stage for their farewell performance Saturday, during Wichita’s Juneteenth Celebration at McAdams Park.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Suzanne Perez and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Maddy Busby, Rose Conlon, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Carla Eckels.

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Hugo Phan