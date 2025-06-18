© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

By Debra Fraser
Published June 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
For years, fans of the Wizard of Oz have been flocking to the OZ Museum in Wamego. If it's been a while since you visited, you might want to get there soon. An important prop from the 1939 movie — that's never been seen in public — is on temporary display. KPR's J. Schafer has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita school leaders are asking members of a financial oversight committee to recommend a new bond issue when the group meets at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
  • The political assassination of a Democratic Minnesota lawmaker is prompting conversations about lawmaker security in Kansas.
  • A former Wichita School Board member is running for governor.
  • More than 2,600 vehicles were reported stolen to Wichita police last year.
  • The Kansas Department of Labor says it’s recovered about $11 million dollars from fraudulent unemployment claims filed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The Wichita Open Golf tournament begins play Thursday at Crestview Country Club.

Producers: Haley Crowson
Editors: Tom Shine and Haley Crowson
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Suzanne Perez, J. Schafer, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Debra Fraser is the General Manager at KMUW. After joining the station in 2014, she has more than doubled the size and scope of the KMUW News team, built a new Community Engagement department, moved the station to new studios in Wichita’s Old Town and made KMUW an integral part of the Kansas News Service.
