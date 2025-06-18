Wednesday, June 18, 2025
For years, fans of the Wizard of Oz have been flocking to the OZ Museum in Wamego. If it's been a while since you visited, you might want to get there soon. An important prop from the 1939 movie — that's never been seen in public — is on temporary display. KPR's J. Schafer has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita school leaders are asking members of a financial oversight committee to recommend a new bond issue when the group meets at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
- The political assassination of a Democratic Minnesota lawmaker is prompting conversations about lawmaker security in Kansas.
- A former Wichita School Board member is running for governor.
- More than 2,600 vehicles were reported stolen to Wichita police last year.
- The Kansas Department of Labor says it’s recovered about $11 million dollars from fraudulent unemployment claims filed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Wichita Open Golf tournament begins play Thursday at Crestview Country Club.
