Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Kelly Corrigan has a new picture book for kids called Marianne the Maker, co-authored by her daughter Claire Corrigan Lichty. The mother-daughter team recently talked to KMUW's Beth Golay about the story's main character, Marianne, a creative and mischievous tinkerer who isn’t afraid to follow her passion.
Plus more on these stories:
- A covenant will permanently protect the Baker University Wetlands, which are south of Lawrence.
- Some of the U.S. college campuses that hosted crop development programs to help foreign countries through the U.S. Agency for International Development are trying to continue their work.
- The Sunflower Summer Program says about 20 tourism attractions in the Wichita area will participate this year.
- Federal lawmakers are considering a plan that could make it harder for immigrants to get health insurance.
- The Sedgwick County Tag Office will limit walk-in services, starting in June.
- City of Wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours on Thursday in observance of Juneteenth.
Producers: Fletcher Powell and Haley Crowson
Editors: Tom Shine and Haley Crowson
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Maddy Busby, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Jim Meadows, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper