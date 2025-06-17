Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Kelly Corrigan has a new picture book for kids called Marianne the Maker, co-authored by her daughter Claire Corrigan Lichty. The mother-daughter team recently talked to KMUW's Beth Golay about the story's main character, Marianne, a creative and mischievous tinkerer who isn’t afraid to follow her passion.

Plus more on these stories:



A covenant will permanently protect the Baker University Wetlands, which are south of Lawrence.

Some of the U.S. college campuses that hosted crop development programs to help foreign countries through the U.S. Agency for International Development are trying to continue their work.

The Sunflower Summer Program says about 20 tourism attractions in the Wichita area will participate this year.

Federal lawmakers are considering a plan that could make it harder for immigrants to get health insurance.

The Sedgwick County Tag Office will limit walk-in services, starting in June.

City of Wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours on Thursday in observance of Juneteenth.

