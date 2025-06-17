© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published June 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kelly Corrigan has a new picture book for kids called Marianne the Maker, co-authored by her daughter Claire Corrigan Lichty. The mother-daughter team recently talked to KMUW's Beth Golay about the story's main character, Marianne, a creative and mischievous tinkerer who isn’t afraid to follow her passion.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A covenant will permanently protect the Baker University Wetlands, which are south of Lawrence.
  • Some of the U.S. college campuses that hosted crop development programs to help foreign countries through the U.S. Agency for International Development are trying to continue their work.
  • The Sunflower Summer Program says about 20 tourism attractions in the Wichita area will participate this year.
  • Federal lawmakers are considering a plan that could make it harder for immigrants to get health insurance.
  • The Sedgwick County Tag Office will limit walk-in services, starting in June.
  • City of Wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours on Thursday in observance of Juneteenth.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Haley Crowson
Editors: Tom Shine and Haley Crowson
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Maddy Busby, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Jim Meadows, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell