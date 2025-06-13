Friday, June 13, 2025

Rudy Love and The Encore have a new album out titled 11. The record reflects the group's musical diversity and evolution across a decade of making music. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with the band's Rudy Love Jr. and vocalist MJ and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



A Republican budget proposal could cause an estimated 13,000 Kansans to lose Medicaid coverage.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed on to a legal brief protesting President Donald Trump’s deployment of the California National Guard in Los Angeles.

Kansas Senator Cindy Holscher is entering the Democratic race for governor.

Wichita school district leaders say they are still looking into allegations of grade tampering at Southeast High School.

A group of Republican senators have introduced legislation that seeks to give farmers more control to kill or capture black vultures threatening their livestock.

The McPherson Family YMCA will become part of the Greater Wichita YMCA organization this summer.

The Somewhere Festival wants to inspire social change in Wichita through music.

