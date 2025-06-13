© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, June 13, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published June 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Rudy Love and The Encore have a new album out titled 11. The record reflects the group's musical diversity and evolution across a decade of making music. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with the band's Rudy Love Jr. and vocalist MJ and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A Republican budget proposal could cause an estimated 13,000 Kansans to lose Medicaid coverage.
  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed on to a legal brief protesting President Donald Trump’s deployment of the California National Guard in Los Angeles.
  • Kansas Senator Cindy Holscher is entering the Democratic race for governor.
  • Wichita school district leaders say they are still looking into allegations of grade tampering at Southeast High School.
  • A group of Republican senators have introduced legislation that seeks to give farmers more control to kill or capture black vultures threatening their livestock.
  • The McPherson Family YMCA will become part of the Greater Wichita YMCA organization this summer.
  • The Somewhere Festival wants to inspire social change in Wichita through music.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Maddy Busby, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Jess Savage, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

