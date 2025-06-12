Thursday, June 12, 2025

R&B and Funk pioneer Sly Stone passed away Monday at the age of 82. Sly performed with the late Rudy Love, a Wichita musician, who toured with the band, Sly and the Family Stone. The Love Family had strong ties with Sly who was their friend and mentor during the 70s. KMUW’s Carla Eckels spoke with Bob Love about those years and their musical journey.

Plus more on these stories:



A U.S. Department of Commerce investigation into aircraft manufacturing could lead to further tariffs on the industry.

General Motors plans to shift some vehicle production from Mexico to the US, including to a plant in Kansas.

The Kansas Democratic Party is investigating a party official from Mound City who made offensive comments about the LGBTQ plus community online.

People affected by recent flooding are being asked to use a online tool to report their damages.

The Kansas State Board of Education voted Wednesday to permanently loosen requirements for working as a substitute teacher.

State health officials say Kansas saw another 7% jump in measles cases over the last week.

Kansas City officials announced Wednesday that the 2026 World Cup will officially kick off June 11th in Mexico City.

The Wichita Wind Surge will host a free kids clinic on Friday.

