Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The cattle feedlots on the western side of Kansas produce a significant amount of the beef in your grocery store. But a small town in the region is now petitioning against another mega feedlot moving in. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service and editor Stephen Koranda discuss the concerns these rural residents have for their health.

Plus more on these stories:



Plans for Wichita's Second Light shelter always included creating a "one-stop shop" for people experiencing homelessness.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families will soon begin a project to update its records system.

A Kansas delegation heads to France next week for the 2025 Paris Air Show.

The Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission has forwarded three names to the governor to fill an upcoming vacancy.

The nationwide No Kings Protest on Saturday will include a rally in Wichita.

A special outdoor symphony performance in the heart of the Flint Hills in Kansas will end a 20-year run this weekend.

The Kansas Black Leadership Council will kick off its brunch series in Wichita this month.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Haley Crowson

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Julie Denesha, Aminah Jenkins, Stephen Koranda, Calen Moore, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper