Tuesday, June 10, 2025

In her most recent novel, "Days of Light," author Megan Hunter shows readers one woman’s life through six decades. As she explained to KMUW's Beth Golay, this life is presented only through six separate—yet pivotal—days.

Plus more on these stories:



A new poll by the health policy research organization KFF found more than half of the American public is concerned federal cuts to Medicaid will impact their families' ability to access health care.

One of the largest farm groups in Kansas is pushing back on a federal health report that criticizes herbicides. It’s another instance of the Trump administration clashing with farmers.

Kansas lawmakers are close to banning candy and soda from being purchased with food stamps. Republicans hope this encourages healthy eating. But opponents say it won’t work.

Officials have begun putting together a damage assessment from storms that struck 11 Kansas counties last month.

The city is looking for artists to create permanent outdoor sculptures for downtown Wichita.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Blaise Mesa, Calen Moore, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay