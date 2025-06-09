Monday, June 9, 2025
Every day in Wichita, people skip doing laundry in order to pay for food, rent or other basic needs. But there’s a nationwide initiative trying to help. Suzanne Perez spent time at a local laundromat where “Laundry Love” is improving lives through mutual respect … and a little detergent.
Plus more on these stories:
- Sedgwick County commission chair Ryan Baty, Wichita mayor Lily Wu and Wichita School board president Diane Albert spent a recent evening with constituents discussing where local government can work together.
- The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold a hearing in Wichita on Friday over a proposed rate increase from Evergy.
- The Wichita City Council this week will discuss creating a Community Improvement District near Lincoln and Broadway.
- Nearly 60 percent of Kansans don't have local access to labor and delivery care, according to a report from the University of Kansas School of Nursing. It reflects growing gaps in access to maternal care.
- Kansas officials say about 2,000 fewer children are currently in foster care compared to 2019. That’s about a 23 percent decrease.
- Industry experts predict US pork producers could be profitable this year as they dig out from record losses in 2023.
- A Horse Sanctuary in Valley Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a fundraising event this month.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Rachel Cramer, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay