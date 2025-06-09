Monday, June 9, 2025

Every day in Wichita, people skip doing laundry in order to pay for food, rent or other basic needs. But there’s a nationwide initiative trying to help. Suzanne Perez spent time at a local laundromat where “Laundry Love” is improving lives through mutual respect … and a little detergent.

Plus more on these stories:

Sedgwick County commission chair Ryan Baty, Wichita mayor Lily Wu and Wichita School board president Diane Albert spent a recent evening with constituents discussing where local government can work together.

The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold a hearing in Wichita on Friday over a proposed rate increase from Evergy.

The Wichita City Council this week will discuss creating a Community Improvement District near Lincoln and Broadway.

Nearly 60 percent of Kansans don't have local access to labor and delivery care, according to a report from the University of Kansas School of Nursing. It reflects growing gaps in access to maternal care.

Kansas officials say about 2,000 fewer children are currently in foster care compared to 2019. That’s about a 23 percent decrease.

Industry experts predict US pork producers could be profitable this year as they dig out from record losses in 2023.

A Horse Sanctuary in Valley Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a fundraising event this month.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Rachel Cramer, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay