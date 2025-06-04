Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wildlife friendly gardening is gaining traction across the Midwest. The Kansas News Service podcast Up From Dust talked to a master gardener about why she switched to this approach — and her tips for getting started.

Plus more on these stories:



Sedgwick County declared a state of disaster emergency Tuesday because of flooding in the Wichita area.

Heavy rain and flooding remain the biggest potential weather risks for much of Kansas for the rest of the week.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says criminal charges will not be filed against two Haysville police officers in a deadly 2024 shooting.

Three mothers who were shot during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally along with their children have filed suit alleging systemic failures that led to the mass shooting.

A move by the Trump administration to pause Chinese student visas could significantly impact Kansas universities.

Total tax collections in Kansas were about $650 million dollars higher than anticipated in the month of May

Sedgwick County will host a free hazardous waste collection event at Textron Aviation on Saturday.

