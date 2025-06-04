© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published June 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Wildlife friendly gardening is gaining traction across the Midwest. The Kansas News Service podcast Up From Dust talked to a master gardener about why she switched to this approach — and her tips for getting started.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Sedgwick County declared a state of disaster emergency Tuesday because of flooding in the Wichita area.
  • Heavy rain and flooding remain the biggest potential weather risks for much of Kansas for the rest of the week.
  • Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says criminal charges will not be filed against two Haysville police officers in a deadly 2024 shooting.
  • Three mothers who were shot during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally along with their children have filed suit alleging systemic failures that led to the mass shooting.
  • A move by the Trump administration to pause Chinese student visas could significantly impact Kansas universities.
  • Total tax collections in Kansas were about $650 million dollars higher than anticipated in the month of May
  • Sedgwick County will host a free hazardous waste collection event at Textron Aviation on Saturday.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Peggy Lowe, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

