Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published June 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Maria Reva’s new novel, Endling, follows a few threads: three Ukrainian women on a quest to kidnap 13 bachelors who are in Ukraine to find a bride, a scientist on a quest to save a snail from extinction, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Reva recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay, and explained the *initial* thread.

Plus more on these stories:

  • An upcoming Wichita City Council election will bring at least one new face to council chambers next year.
  • Monday was the filing deadline for local elections, and more than a dozen candidates have filed to run for Wichita school board.
  • The Wichita school district is gathering feedback about what residents think about local public schools and how much they trust the district.
  • Evergy is asking state regulators to let it increase rates by more than 8.5 percent for some customers in eastern and central Kansas.
  • Missouri lawmakers began a special session Monday that could decide whether the state funds stadiums for the Chiefs and Royals.
  • Parts of I-135 will be closed this weekend because of construction.
  • The City of Wichita will host a Career Fair today at the Advanced Learning Library from 11 until 2.
  • Kansans can fish without a license this weekend throughout the entire state.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine and Emily Younker
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
