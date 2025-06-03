Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Maria Reva’s new novel, Endling, follows a few threads: three Ukrainian women on a quest to kidnap 13 bachelors who are in Ukraine to find a bride, a scientist on a quest to save a snail from extinction, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Reva recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay, and explained the *initial* thread.
Plus more on these stories:
- An upcoming Wichita City Council election will bring at least one new face to council chambers next year.
- Monday was the filing deadline for local elections, and more than a dozen candidates have filed to run for Wichita school board.
- The Wichita school district is gathering feedback about what residents think about local public schools and how much they trust the district.
- Evergy is asking state regulators to let it increase rates by more than 8.5 percent for some customers in eastern and central Kansas.
- Missouri lawmakers began a special session Monday that could decide whether the state funds stadiums for the Chiefs and Royals.
- Parts of I-135 will be closed this weekend because of construction.
- The City of Wichita will host a Career Fair today at the Advanced Learning Library from 11 until 2.
- Kansans can fish without a license this weekend throughout the entire state.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine and Emily Younker
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay