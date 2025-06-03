Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Maria Reva’s new novel, Endling, follows a few threads: three Ukrainian women on a quest to kidnap 13 bachelors who are in Ukraine to find a bride, a scientist on a quest to save a snail from extinction, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Reva recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay, and explained the *initial* thread.

Plus more on these stories:



An upcoming Wichita City Council election will bring at least one new face to council chambers next year.

Monday was the filing deadline for local elections, and more than a dozen candidates have filed to run for Wichita school board.

The Wichita school district is gathering feedback about what residents think about local public schools and how much they trust the district.

Evergy is asking state regulators to let it increase rates by more than 8.5 percent for some customers in eastern and central Kansas.

Missouri lawmakers began a special session Monday that could decide whether the state funds stadiums for the Chiefs and Royals.

Parts of I-135 will be closed this weekend because of construction.

The City of Wichita will host a Career Fair today at the Advanced Learning Library from 11 until 2.

Kansans can fish without a license this weekend throughout the entire state.

