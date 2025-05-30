Friday, May 30, 2025

Public art can be the symbol of a community — like The Keeper of the Plains — or a catalyst for lively debate. Think “Tripodal.” Whatever form it takes, public art both reflects and enhances a community. KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens tells us about a public art collection in a place you might not expect.

Three Kansas women and two doctors are suing the state over a law that invalidates pregnant women's decisions about life support care.

A new lawsuit in Kansas aims to restore access to gender-affirming health care for young transgender people.

The legal battle between the city of Leavenworth and a private prison company is not over.

Odds of the Kansas City Royals moving across the state line to Kansas may have improved after the team acquired property in Overland Park.

Former Kansas House Representative Steve Brunk has been selected to fill the vacant District 85 seat.

The annual Kansas Mennonite Relief sale last month raised nearly $700 thousand dollars.

The Maya Angelou Branch Library near 21st and Hillside will officially celebrate its reopening on Saturday.

The Wichita Riverfest returns for its 53rd year today.

