Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, May 30, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published May 30, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Public art can be the symbol of a community — like The Keeper of the Plains — or a catalyst for lively debate. Think “Tripodal.” Whatever form it takes, public art both reflects and enhances a community. KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens tells us about a public art collection in a place you might not expect.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Three Kansas women and two doctors are suing the state over a law that invalidates pregnant women's decisions about life support care.
  • A new lawsuit in Kansas aims to restore access to gender-affirming health care for young transgender people.
  • The legal battle between the city of Leavenworth and a private prison company is not over.
  • Odds of the Kansas City Royals moving across the state line to Kansas may have improved after the team acquired property in Overland Park.
  • Former Kansas House Representative Steve Brunk has been selected to fill the vacant District 85 seat.
  • The annual Kansas Mennonite Relief sale last month raised nearly $700 thousand dollars.
  • The Maya Angelou Branch Library near 21st and Hillside will officially celebrate its reopening on Saturday.
  • The Wichita Riverfest returns for its 53rd year today.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Maddy Busby, Rose Conlon, Zane Irwin, Aminah Jenkins, Tom Shine, Lu Anne Stephens, and Noah Taborda
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
