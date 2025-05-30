Friday, May 30, 2025
Public art can be the symbol of a community — like The Keeper of the Plains — or a catalyst for lively debate. Think “Tripodal.” Whatever form it takes, public art both reflects and enhances a community. KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens tells us about a public art collection in a place you might not expect.
Plus more on these stories:
- Three Kansas women and two doctors are suing the state over a law that invalidates pregnant women's decisions about life support care.
- A new lawsuit in Kansas aims to restore access to gender-affirming health care for young transgender people.
- The legal battle between the city of Leavenworth and a private prison company is not over.
- Odds of the Kansas City Royals moving across the state line to Kansas may have improved after the team acquired property in Overland Park.
- Former Kansas House Representative Steve Brunk has been selected to fill the vacant District 85 seat.
- The annual Kansas Mennonite Relief sale last month raised nearly $700 thousand dollars.
- The Maya Angelou Branch Library near 21st and Hillside will officially celebrate its reopening on Saturday.
- The Wichita Riverfest returns for its 53rd year today.
Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Maddy Busby, Rose Conlon, Zane Irwin, Aminah Jenkins, Tom Shine, Lu Anne Stephens, and Noah Taborda
Theme music: Torin Andersen
