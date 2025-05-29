Thursday, May 29, 2025

President Donald Trump says his mass deportation campaign prioritizes immigrants who have committed violent crimes. But now there are signs his administration is targeting crime victims instead. As Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports, a man from Kansas City, Kansas, about to receive legal protections was detained anyway.

Plus more on these stories:



The Missouri Supreme Court has told a Kansas City judge to again allow enforcement of the state’s near-total ban on abortion.

Former Kansas lawmaker Patrick Penn has taken a job with the Trump Administration.

Wichita public pools and splash pads are scheduled to open today.

Wichita Park and Recreation is now accepting applications for its Learn to Swim scholarship.

It’s warming up in Kansas, and more people are enjoying lakes and ponds.

Heavy rains over the weekend have allowed Newton to delay tougher water restrictions.

