© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, May 29, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published May 29, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

President Donald Trump says his mass deportation campaign prioritizes immigrants who have committed violent crimes. But now there are signs his administration is targeting crime victims instead. As Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports, a man from Kansas City, Kansas, about to receive legal protections was detained anyway.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Missouri Supreme Court has told a Kansas City judge to again allow enforcement of the state’s near-total ban on abortion.
  • Former Kansas lawmaker Patrick Penn has taken a job with the Trump Administration.
  • Wichita public pools and splash pads are scheduled to open today.
  • Wichita Park and Recreation is now accepting applications for its Learn to Swim scholarship.
  • It’s warming up in Kansas, and more people are enjoying lakes and ponds.
  • Heavy rains over the weekend have allowed Newton to delay tougher water restrictions.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Haley Crowson
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Maddy Busby, Zane Irwin, Aminah Jenkins, Rachel Lippmann, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell