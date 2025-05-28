Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Author Tash Aw has a new novel out this week. He recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay about The South, which follows a family one summer as they move to an inherited farm in southern Malaysia.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita school district leaders are floating ideas for what could become a second attempt at a major bond issue.

Wichita staff told city council members Tuesday that if city revenue remains the same, they will need to make about $9 million dollars in cuts to the 2026 budget.

Kansas has told a private company not to give the Trump administration personal information on Kansans who get food stamps.

The latest report on hate groups from the Southern Poverty Law Center shows four groups in Kansas and10 in Missouri.

Family and friends of a Kansas City woman killed last week in Washington DC gathered for her funeral service Tuesday morning .

Over the past four months the Trump Administration has made sweeping changes to many federal agencies.

Missouri lawmakers will hold a special session beginning Monday to consider a package of financial incentives aimed at keeping the Chiefs and Royals from leaving for Kansas.

Six high school contestants will compete in the Miss Juneteenth ICT Scholarship Competition on June 8th.

