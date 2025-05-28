Wednesday, May 28, 2025

© 2025 KMUW
By Fletcher Powell
Published May 28, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Author Tash Aw has a new novel out this week. He recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay about The South, which follows a family one summer as they move to an inherited farm in southern Malaysia.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita school district leaders are floating ideas for what could become a second attempt at a major bond issue.
  • Wichita staff told city council members Tuesday that if city revenue remains the same, they will need to make about $9 million dollars in cuts to the 2026 budget.
  • Kansas has told a private company not to give the Trump administration personal information on Kansans who get food stamps.
  • The latest report on hate groups from the Southern Poverty Law Center shows four groups in Kansas and10 in Missouri.
  • Family and friends of a Kansas City woman killed last week in Washington DC gathered for her funeral service Tuesday morning .
  • Over the past four months the Trump Administration has made sweeping changes to many federal agencies.
  • Missouri lawmakers will hold a special session beginning Monday to consider a package of financial incentives aimed at keeping the Chiefs and Royals from leaving for Kansas.
  • Six high school contestants will compete in the Miss Juneteenth ICT Scholarship Competition on June 8th.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Haley Crowson
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Beth Golay, , Aminah Jenkins, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Jana Rose Schleis, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
