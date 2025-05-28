Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Author Tash Aw has a new novel out this week. He recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay about The South, which follows a family one summer as they move to an inherited farm in southern Malaysia.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita school district leaders are floating ideas for what could become a second attempt at a major bond issue.
- Wichita staff told city council members Tuesday that if city revenue remains the same, they will need to make about $9 million dollars in cuts to the 2026 budget.
- Kansas has told a private company not to give the Trump administration personal information on Kansans who get food stamps.
- The latest report on hate groups from the Southern Poverty Law Center shows four groups in Kansas and10 in Missouri.
- Family and friends of a Kansas City woman killed last week in Washington DC gathered for her funeral service Tuesday morning .
- Over the past four months the Trump Administration has made sweeping changes to many federal agencies.
- Missouri lawmakers will hold a special session beginning Monday to consider a package of financial incentives aimed at keeping the Chiefs and Royals from leaving for Kansas.
- Six high school contestants will compete in the Miss Juneteenth ICT Scholarship Competition on June 8th.
Producers: Fletcher Powell and Haley Crowson
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Beth Golay, , Aminah Jenkins, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Jana Rose Schleis, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper