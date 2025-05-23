Friday, May 23, 2025

KMUW's Tom Shine recently spoke with a Kansas veteran who's trying to keep the story of the USS Pueblo alive.

Plus more on these stories:



One of the victims of a fatal shooting in Washington D.C. Wednesday night grew up in Johnson County.

A plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday morning had taken off from a Wichita airport hours earlier.

The tornado that struck the Reno County town of Plevna this week had winds up to 145 miles per hour.

Some Kansas lawmakers are worried the state hasn’t done enough to protect Kansans from unreasonable searches.

A new water treatment plant in Wichita is delayed again.

The organization working to erect a statue of Father Emil Kapaun in Topeka has begun its fundraising campaign.

While rainy weather and storms are projected for this weekend, an annual event is moving forward regardless.



