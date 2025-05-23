© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, May 23, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published May 23, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

KMUW's Tom Shine recently spoke with a Kansas veteran who's trying to keep the story of the USS Pueblo alive.

Plus more on these stories:

  • One of the victims of a fatal shooting in Washington D.C. Wednesday night grew up in Johnson County.
  • A plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday morning had taken off from a Wichita airport hours earlier.
  • The tornado that struck the Reno County town of Plevna this week had winds up to 145 miles per hour.
  • Some Kansas lawmakers are worried the state hasn’t done enough to protect Kansans from unreasonable searches.
  • A new water treatment plant in Wichita is delayed again.
  • The organization working to erect a statue of Father Emil Kapaun in Topeka has begun its fundraising campaign.
  • While rainy weather and storms are projected for this weekend, an annual event is moving forward regardless.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celisa Calacal, Mia Hennen, Blaise Mesa, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
