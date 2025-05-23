Friday, May 23, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
KMUW's Tom Shine recently spoke with a Kansas veteran who's trying to keep the story of the USS Pueblo alive.
Plus more on these stories:
- One of the victims of a fatal shooting in Washington D.C. Wednesday night grew up in Johnson County.
- A plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday morning had taken off from a Wichita airport hours earlier.
- The tornado that struck the Reno County town of Plevna this week had winds up to 145 miles per hour.
- Some Kansas lawmakers are worried the state hasn’t done enough to protect Kansans from unreasonable searches.
- A new water treatment plant in Wichita is delayed again.
- The organization working to erect a statue of Father Emil Kapaun in Topeka has begun its fundraising campaign.
- While rainy weather and storms are projected for this weekend, an annual event is moving forward regardless.
Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celisa Calacal, Mia Hennen, Blaise Mesa, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper