Thursday, May 22, 2025

Kansas City musician Samantha Fish released her latest album, Paper Doll in April. The nine-song collection was recorded between live shows on Fish's extensive 2024 tour. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Samantha Fish and has more.

When Kansas City–based musician Jackie Myers began working toward a degree in Jazz Studies at the University of Missouri Kansas City she wasn't expecting to dive more deeply into compositional techniques but that's what happened during her studies. What she learned deeply informed her new album, What About The Butterfly. Hear Jedd's conversation with Myers.

Plus more on these stories:



A cybersecurity incident at Hunter Health Clinic in Wichita has compromised the personal information of up to 31 thousand patients.

It’s been five years since COVID-19 shut down schools in Kansas, and educators say they’re still seeing effects of the pandemic.

State health officials say two more measles cases were reported in the last week.

Several states are requesting a waiver to restrict sugary drinks and candy from federal food assistance…including Kansas.

Wichita State University and Dassault Systems officially opened their new Manufacturing Innovation Center on Wednesday.

Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff today to honor Butler County paramedic Justin Lauppe.

