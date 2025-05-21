Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Federal lawmakers are considering steep cuts to Medicaid as part of President Donald Trump’s major plan to lower spending and taxes. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports on what that could mean for health care providers and the hundreds of thousands of Kansans who rely on Medicaid.

Plus more on these stories:



Climate change could be making pregnancy more dangerous in Kansas.

The city of Leavenworth, Kansas, and CoreCivic, a private prison company, faced off in federal court Tuesday.

After objections from state officials, the Kansas Prisoner Review Board has revoked their decision to parole a man who killed a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper.

A deal between Wichita and two major developers was supposed to fix an east Wichita food desert. Instead, it’s led to a million dollar lawsuit.

A preliminary hearing for a police official involved in the raid on a Marion County newspaper has been delayed.

When compared to cities nationwide, Wichita’s park system continues to fall behind.

Wichita’s Multi-Agency Center, or MAC, has been renamed Second Light. And, it’s looking for a new executive director.

KMUW recently hosted Girl Scouts from around the Wichita area.



Producers: Fletcher Powell and Haley Crowson

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Haley Crowson, Rose Conlon, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper