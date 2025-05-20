Tuesday, May 20, 2025
On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump promised mass deportations. It was a big concern for industries that rely on workers without legal immigration status, including dairy farms. Now, a few months into the new administration, the immigration rhetoric is still intense, and there have been many high-profile deportations. But as Bridgit Bowden reports, dairy workers in states like Wisconsin are carrying on with their work.
Plus more on these stories:
- Officials in Kansas are evaluating damage after tornadoes touched down over the weekend in several counties.
- Kansas would have to pay nearly $100 million per year to cover cuts to SNAP advanced by U.S. House Republicans.
- More Wichita students are reading and doing math at grade level than previous years. But progress is slow, so district leaders want to lower test targets.
- The Salvation Army has begun its annual Fan Drive.
- More than 500,000 people in Kansas are expected to travel during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
