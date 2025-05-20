Tuesday, May 20, 2025

On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump promised mass deportations. It was a big concern for industries that rely on workers without legal immigration status, including dairy farms. Now, a few months into the new administration, the immigration rhetoric is still intense, and there have been many high-profile deportations. But as Bridgit Bowden reports, dairy workers in states like Wisconsin are carrying on with their work.

Plus more on these stories:



Officials in Kansas are evaluating damage after tornadoes touched down over the weekend in several counties.

Kansas would have to pay nearly $100 million per year to cover cuts to SNAP advanced by U.S. House Republicans.

More Wichita students are reading and doing math at grade level than previous years. But progress is slow, so district leaders want to lower test targets.

The Salvation Army has begun its annual Fan Drive.

More than 500,000 people in Kansas are expected to travel during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

