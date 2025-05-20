© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published May 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump promised mass deportations. It was a big concern for industries that rely on workers without legal immigration status, including dairy farms. Now, a few months into the new administration, the immigration rhetoric is still intense, and there have been many high-profile deportations. But as Bridgit Bowden reports, dairy workers in states like Wisconsin are carrying on with their work.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Officials in Kansas are evaluating damage after tornadoes touched down over the weekend in several counties.
  • Kansas would have to pay nearly $100 million per year to cover cuts to SNAP advanced by U.S. House Republicans.
  • More Wichita students are reading and doing math at grade level than previous years. But progress is slow, so district leaders want to lower test targets.
  • The Salvation Army has begun its annual Fan Drive.
  • More than 500,000 people in Kansas are expected to travel during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Bridgit Bowden, Daniel Caudill, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
