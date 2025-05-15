Thursday May 15, 2025

A memo earlier this year revealed President Donald Trump’s plans to remove transgender service members from the military — a plan the Supreme Court has temporarily allowed. The order directly affects Army Major Kara Corcoran, who is trans and stationed at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas. Corcoran shared audio diaries about her experience since the memo was made public. KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas measles outbreak continues to grow.

Sedgwick County was moved into emergency status in the latest drought update from the governor’s office.

Kansas universities are asking the Board of Regents to approve proposed tuition and fee increases.

In the days before his December federal trial, former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective Roger Golubski wrote letters to his loved ones and talked about suicide.

Sedgwick County has a purchase agreement with Envision to move into the company’s downtown offices.

Voters in the Goddard School District have voted down a nearly $200 million dollar bond issue.

The new executive director for The Kansas African American Museum wants to make Wichita a cultural hub.

The westbound K-96 ramp that connects to southbound I-135 will be closed the weekend.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Haley Crowson

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Rose Conlon, Mia Hennen, Peggy Lowe, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine, and Noah Taborda

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper and Beth Golay

