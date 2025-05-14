Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Western Kansas has a water scarcity problem and it seems like farmers there will need to switch the crops they grow. But it’s incredibly hard to make major changes to the massive Kansas agriculture industry. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports on some of the barriers to alternative crops.

Plus more on these stories:



Conservatives on the Kansas Board of Education say they will keep rejecting federal funding for programs they see as wasteful.

Auditors say the Kansas commerce department’s process for awarding $99 million dollars in COVID relief money was inconsistent and lacked transparency.

The Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission met Tuesday to interview applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Kansas Supreme Court.

Four developers will get some help from the City of Wichita to renovate 47 properties into affordable housing and rental units.

Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins entered the Republican primary for state insurance commissioner Tuesday.

Nearly 6,000 books were recently distributed to 13 Wichita public schools.

