Tuesday, May 13, 2025

In her new novel, The Red House, author Mary Morris creates a fictional history behind the *actual* Red House, a World War II concentration camp she discovered during her travels in southern Italy. And as Morris told KMUW's Beth Golay, her literary mystery begins with her main character.

Wichita State University notified employees Monday that they must remove gender-identifying pronouns from their email signatures.

The majority of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees in Kansas are housed at a 148-bed facility in the Flint Hills.

A recent executive order mandates all commercial truck drivers be proficient in English.

Kansas revenue officials will roll out a black-out license plate this summer.

Students starting college at some Kansas universities this fall already have their first reading assignment.

The Wichita Arts Council is shifting away from being a volunteer-led organization. It now has a paid executive director.

Jeff Colyer took another step toward a likely run for governor by hiring a campaign treasurer Monday.

Project Hope will hold a resource fair this week for anyone experiencing homelessness.

