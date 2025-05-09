Friday, May 9, 2025

Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to Wichita this weekend for a performance at The Orpheum Theatre. She says that at the core of her comedy is a need for connecting with other people. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Paula Poundstone and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Campsites around a major lake in eastern Kansas will close because of federal hiring freezes, just as the summer season approaches.

Kansas doesn’t track how many cases its adult protective services staff have. One caseworker is investigating 70 claims of elder abuse.

The Kansas African American Museum has a new executive director.

The Westlink Branch Library will celebrate a grand reopening this Saturday.

The annual food drive coordinated by letter carriers across the country is scheduled for Saturday.

A new public dog park in west Wichita will open next week, and another one will reopen after an extensive remodeling.

