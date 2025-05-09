Friday, May 9, 2025
Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to Wichita this weekend for a performance at The Orpheum Theatre. She says that at the core of her comedy is a need for connecting with other people. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Paula Poundstone and has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Campsites around a major lake in eastern Kansas will close because of federal hiring freezes, just as the summer season approaches.
- Kansas doesn’t track how many cases its adult protective services staff have. One caseworker is investigating 70 claims of elder abuse.
- The Kansas African American Museum has a new executive director.
- The Westlink Branch Library will celebrate a grand reopening this Saturday.
- The annual food drive coordinated by letter carriers across the country is scheduled for Saturday.
- A new public dog park in west Wichita will open next week, and another one will reopen after an extensive remodeling.
