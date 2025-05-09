© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, May 9, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published May 9, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to Wichita this weekend for a performance at The Orpheum Theatre. She says that at the core of her comedy is a need for connecting with other people. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Paula Poundstone and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Campsites around a major lake in eastern Kansas will close because of federal hiring freezes, just as the summer season approaches.
  • Kansas doesn’t track how many cases its adult protective services staff have. One caseworker is investigating 70 claims of elder abuse.
  • The Kansas African American Museum has a new executive director.
  • The Westlink Branch Library will celebrate a grand reopening this Saturday.
  • The annual food drive coordinated by letter carriers across the country is scheduled for Saturday.
  • A new public dog park in west Wichita will open next week, and another one will reopen after an extensive remodeling.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
