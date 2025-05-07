Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Record producer Chris Schlarb was in Wichita recently to mentor audio production students at Shocker Studios. He brought along a film camera to capture special moments during his visit, which he’ll send to Midwest Film in Delano for processing. KMUW's Torin Andersen talked with Schlarb about what capturing a moment is … or isn’t.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Trump administration has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Republican attorneys general from Kansas, Missouri and Idaho targeting the abortion pill mifepristone.
- Developers of two affordable housing apartment complexes hope that support from Wichita city leaders Tuesday will help net them additional financing.
- Wichita school leaders say closing schools helped cut the budget and reduce the number of teacher vacancies.
- The Army is pausing helicopter flights around Ronald Reagan airport in Washington after two commercial flights had to abort landings last week.
- Trust Women, the Wichita clinic that provides abortions, has appointed a new president and three new board members.
- The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will participate in a nationwide traffic enforcement effort later this month.
- An open house and block party will be held this week by a nonprofit that aims to end human trafficking.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Rose Conlon, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper