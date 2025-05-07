Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Record producer Chris Schlarb was in Wichita recently to mentor audio production students at Shocker Studios. He brought along a film camera to capture special moments during his visit, which he’ll send to Midwest Film in Delano for processing. KMUW's Torin Andersen talked with Schlarb about what capturing a moment is … or isn’t.

Plus more on these stories:



The Trump administration has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Republican attorneys general from Kansas, Missouri and Idaho targeting the abortion pill mifepristone.

Developers of two affordable housing apartment complexes hope that support from Wichita city leaders Tuesday will help net them additional financing.

Wichita school leaders say closing schools helped cut the budget and reduce the number of teacher vacancies.

The Army is pausing helicopter flights around Ronald Reagan airport in Washington after two commercial flights had to abort landings last week.

Trust Women, the Wichita clinic that provides abortions, has appointed a new president and three new board members.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will participate in a nationwide traffic enforcement effort later this month.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will participate in a nationwide traffic enforcement effort later this month.

An open house and block party will be held this week by a nonprofit that aims to end human trafficking.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Rose Conlon, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper