Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published May 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Record producer Chris Schlarb was in Wichita recently to mentor audio production students at Shocker Studios. He brought along a film camera to capture special moments during his visit, which he’ll send to Midwest Film in Delano for processing. KMUW's Torin Andersen talked with Schlarb about what capturing a moment is … or isn’t.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Trump administration has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Republican attorneys general from Kansas, Missouri and Idaho targeting the abortion pill mifepristone.
  • Developers of two affordable housing apartment complexes hope that support from Wichita city leaders Tuesday will help net them additional financing.
  • Wichita school leaders say closing schools helped cut the budget and reduce the number of teacher vacancies.
  • The Army is pausing helicopter flights around Ronald Reagan airport in Washington after two commercial flights had to abort landings last week.
  • Trust Women, the Wichita clinic that provides abortions, has appointed a new president and three new board members.
  • The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will participate in a nationwide traffic enforcement effort later this month.
  • An open house and block party will be held this week by a nonprofit that aims to end human trafficking.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Rose Conlon, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
