Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published May 6, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is warning that proposed federal Medicaid cuts could hurt vulnerable Kansans and rural hospitals.
  • Real IDs will soon be required to fly domestically in the United States and to enter certain federal facilities.
  • Kansas recently lost more than $3 million dollars in federal funding through AmeriCorps, a national public service organization.
  • A month after the Trump administration announced sweeping tariffs on imports to the U.S., the pork and soybean industries are closely watching how countries respond.
  • The nonpartisan group Leading Kansas is hosting a statewide public forum Saturday in Wichita.
  • The United Way of the Plains and the Machinists Union will host their annual Flags of Freedom display for Memorial Day.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Rachel Cramer, Beth Golay, Mia Hennen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
