Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is warning that proposed federal Medicaid cuts could hurt vulnerable Kansans and rural hospitals.

Real IDs will soon be required to fly domestically in the United States and to enter certain federal facilities.

Kansas recently lost more than $3 million dollars in federal funding through AmeriCorps, a national public service organization.

A month after the Trump administration announced sweeping tariffs on imports to the U.S., the pork and soybean industries are closely watching how countries respond.

The nonpartisan group Leading Kansas is hosting a statewide public forum Saturday in Wichita.

The United Way of the Plains and the Machinists Union will host their annual Flags of Freedom display for Memorial Day.

