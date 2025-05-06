Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is warning that proposed federal Medicaid cuts could hurt vulnerable Kansans and rural hospitals.
- Real IDs will soon be required to fly domestically in the United States and to enter certain federal facilities.
- Kansas recently lost more than $3 million dollars in federal funding through AmeriCorps, a national public service organization.
- A month after the Trump administration announced sweeping tariffs on imports to the U.S., the pork and soybean industries are closely watching how countries respond.
- The nonpartisan group Leading Kansas is hosting a statewide public forum Saturday in Wichita.
- The United Way of the Plains and the Machinists Union will host their annual Flags of Freedom display for Memorial Day.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Rachel Cramer, Beth Golay, Mia Hennen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper