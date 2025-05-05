Monday, May 5, 2025

The Conservation Reserve Program is one of the largest voluntary land conservation initiatives in the US. More than 26 million acres of grassland and former crop land are enrolled, including about 2 million acres in Kansas. But landowners and conservationists worry the program could be under threat as the Trump administration shrinks the federal government and deprioritizes conservation efforts.

Plus more on these stories:

The Wichita school board will consider a new policy tonight that would guide the use of artificial intelligence in schools.

The Wichita Police Department is employing a new tactic to patrol the city.

The Trump administration has put research on hold that was meant to cut fertilizer use on farms.

The US Department of Agriculture has announced that two Kansans have received presidential appointments to lead federal agencies in the state.

A local faith-based organization is hosting a meeting focusing on homelessness this week.

