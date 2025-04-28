Monday, April 28, 2025

Poetry Out Loud is a program that helps high school students explore poetry and improve their public speaking skills. Next month, a senior from East High will travel to the national competition for a chance at winning the ultimate prize. Suzanne Perez talked with him about his passion for poetry.

Plus more on these stories:



Doctors in Wichita are preparing for the potential local spread of the virus as an outbreak in Southwest Kansas grows. That would require careful management from health care providers.

Rainfall is becoming more intense in the Midwest because of climate change.

The Sedgwick County Zoo is helping restore a bird species that went extinct in the wild 40 years ago.

Kansas ranchers and environmental groups have formed an alliance to preserve the remaining grasslands in the state. Protecting that land can also preserve rural communities.

McPherson College is hosting its 25th annual car show on Saturday with a cruise-in on Friday.

Sedgwick County’s COMCARE is inviting families to an event Saturday as part of Children’s Mental Health Week.

