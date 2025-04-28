Monday, April 28, 2025
Poetry Out Loud is a program that helps high school students explore poetry and improve their public speaking skills. Next month, a senior from East High will travel to the national competition for a chance at winning the ultimate prize. Suzanne Perez talked with him about his passion for poetry.
Plus more on these stories:
- Doctors in Wichita are preparing for the potential local spread of the virus as an outbreak in Southwest Kansas grows. That would require careful management from health care providers.
- Rainfall is becoming more intense in the Midwest because of climate change.
- The Sedgwick County Zoo is helping restore a bird species that went extinct in the wild 40 years ago.
- Kansas ranchers and environmental groups have formed an alliance to preserve the remaining grasslands in the state. Protecting that land can also preserve rural communities.
- McPherson College is hosting its 25th annual car show on Saturday with a cruise-in on Friday.
- Sedgwick County’s COMCARE is inviting families to an event Saturday as part of Children’s Mental Health Week.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Jacinda Hall, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay