Friday, April 25, 2025

In the 2000s, Five For Fighting, the musical project of songwriter John Ondrasik (On-Draw-Sick) was one of the most recognizable acts on adult contemporary radio thanks to songs such as "Superman" and "100 Years." When radio turned away from Five For Fighting, Ondrasik continued to make new music and find new outlets for his songs. He's performing a wide range of that material on Five For Fighting's current string quartet tour. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with John Ondrasik and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita Catholic Diocese will celebrate a Mass on Saturday to remember Pope Francis, who died this week.

Antisemitic incidents hit a 45-year high last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Multiple regional climate centers and their websites ceased operations last week, including in Kansas.

Kansas lawmakers studying government efficiency are raising concerns about errors in food aid programs.

Several local airports will receive funding through a state program intended to help public-use general aviation airports.

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City unveiled the winner of a global design competition Thursday.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting its 28th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

