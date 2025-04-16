© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
As full-day kindergarten has become more widely available in Kansas, it has also become more rigorous. But some Wichita schools are bringing back old-school playtime, as KMUW's Suzanne Perez reports.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly asked the U-S Secretary of Education Tuesday to reinstate more than $22 million dollars in federal funding for Kansas schools.
  • Kansas health care facilities provided around 23 thousand abortions last year, an 18% increase from 2023. That’s according to a new report by the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights.
  • City staff said there are more roadblocks than progress to report from Wichita’s four-year old land bank.
  • The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing a policy that allows jail inmates access to hot water after deputy was injured Monday night.
  • A new Kansas City, Kansas, art project will commemorate the Conley sisters, who saved a Native American burial ground in the early 1900s.
  • Organizers of the annual Walnut Valley Festival plan to build a permanent outdoor stage at the Winfield Fairgrounds.
  • Just days after the first elephant birth at the Sedgwick County Zoo, another calf has arrived.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Rose Conlon, Julie Denesha, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
