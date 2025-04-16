Wednesday, April 16, 2025

As full-day kindergarten has become more widely available in Kansas, it has also become more rigorous. But some Wichita schools are bringing back old-school playtime, as KMUW's Suzanne Perez reports.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly asked the U-S Secretary of Education Tuesday to reinstate more than $22 million dollars in federal funding for Kansas schools.

Kansas health care facilities provided around 23 thousand abortions last year, an 18% increase from 2023. That’s according to a new report by the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights.

City staff said there are more roadblocks than progress to report from Wichita’s four-year old land bank.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing a policy that allows jail inmates access to hot water after deputy was injured Monday night.

A new Kansas City, Kansas, art project will commemorate the Conley sisters, who saved a Native American burial ground in the early 1900s.

Organizers of the annual Walnut Valley Festival plan to build a permanent outdoor stage at the Winfield Fairgrounds.

Just days after the first elephant birth at the Sedgwick County Zoo, another calf has arrived.

