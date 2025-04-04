© 2025 KMUW
Friday April 4, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
When one imagines an artist, it's likely an image of a solitary endeavor. A person alone with a paint brush and a canvas. The truth is artists rely on each other heavily and may not understand that when they get started. Torin Andersen talked with artists Tim Stone and Patrick Duegaw, who have a history of helping other artists get established.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Sedgwick County District Attorney's office says a Wichita Police officer involved in a fatal shooting will not face criminal charges.
  • Mayor Lily Wu says the search for a new city manager should also include community feedback on Wichita’s current form of government.
  • All four Wichita Board of Education members whose terms expire this year have filed for re-election.
  • HumanKind Ministries will continue to operate the homeless shelter at the city's multi-agency center, or MAC.
  • Some work at Kansas City's World War I museum is on hold after the Trump Administration gutted the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
  • A non-profit cleared the first step toward a partnership with Johnson County Thursday to help address a worsening housing shortage.
  • A delegation from Wichita’s sister city in Orleans, France, will begin a week-long visit starting Friday.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Julie Denesha, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
