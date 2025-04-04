Friday April 4, 2025

When one imagines an artist, it's likely an image of a solitary endeavor. A person alone with a paint brush and a canvas. The truth is artists rely on each other heavily and may not understand that when they get started. Torin Andersen talked with artists Tim Stone and Patrick Duegaw, who have a history of helping other artists get established.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's office says a Wichita Police officer involved in a fatal shooting will not face criminal charges.

Mayor Lily Wu says the search for a new city manager should also include community feedback on Wichita’s current form of government.

All four Wichita Board of Education members whose terms expire this year have filed for re-election.

HumanKind Ministries will continue to operate the homeless shelter at the city's multi-agency center, or MAC.

Some work at Kansas City's World War I museum is on hold after the Trump Administration gutted the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

A non-profit cleared the first step toward a partnership with Johnson County Thursday to help address a worsening housing shortage.

A delegation from Wichita’s sister city in Orleans, France, will begin a week-long visit starting Friday.

