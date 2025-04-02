Wednesday, April 2, 2025

The city of Wichita can fine landlords who don’t take care of their properties. But an analysis by KMUW’s Celia Hack finds the city rarely does so, leading some tenants to complain that property owners are not being held accountable when they provide poor quality housing.

Plus more on these stories:



The Crown Uptown Theatre could still join the Wichita Register of Historic Places, despite the owner’s objection.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she wants state lawmakers to change the budget they passed last week.

Hesston College and the Kansas Health Science University in Wichita will announce an admissions partnership agreement this morning.

The city of Wichita voted Tuesday to use federal funds to buy and renovate 12 former public housing units.

Kansas officials say highway and road projects are going to cost more because of federal tariffs.

The Great Plains Nature Center is hosting a Spring Work Day on April 12.

