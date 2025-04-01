Tuesday, April 1, 2025

April is National Poetry Month and poet Sarah Kay has a new collection of poems released today in a book titled, A Little Daylight Left. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with Kay about her collection and the genre.

Plus more on these stories:



A project aimed at increasing internet speed in Kansas was paused in 2023 after a zoning issue.

Law school applications in Kansas and Missouri have skyrocketed in the last year.

Kansas residents may be at risk when the state faces public health emergencies.

The Pawnee exit off of southbound I-135 will close beginning Wednesday morning.

Sedgwick County is hosting a tire collection event next month at its facility on 47th Street South and West Street.

