Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 1, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
April is National Poetry Month and poet Sarah Kay has a new collection of poems released today in a book titled, A Little Daylight Left. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with Kay about her collection and the genre.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A project aimed at increasing internet speed in Kansas was paused in 2023 after a zoning issue.
  • Law school applications in Kansas and Missouri have skyrocketed in the last year.
  • Kansas residents may be at risk when the state faces public health emergencies.
  • The Pawnee exit off of southbound I-135 will close beginning Wednesday morning.
  • Sedgwick County is hosting a tire collection event next month at its facility on 47th Street South and West Street.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Beth Golay, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
