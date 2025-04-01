Tuesday, April 1, 2025
April is National Poetry Month and poet Sarah Kay has a new collection of poems released today in a book titled, A Little Daylight Left. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with Kay about her collection and the genre.
Plus more on these stories:
- A project aimed at increasing internet speed in Kansas was paused in 2023 after a zoning issue.
- Law school applications in Kansas and Missouri have skyrocketed in the last year.
- Kansas residents may be at risk when the state faces public health emergencies.
- The Pawnee exit off of southbound I-135 will close beginning Wednesday morning.
- Sedgwick County is hosting a tire collection event next month at its facility on 47th Street South and West Street.
