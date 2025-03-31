© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, March 31, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published March 31, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Wichita’s newest bookshop is a small store with a big mission. It amplifies works by people of color, and helps readers diversify their bookshelves. Suzanne Perez talks with the owner of Left on Read about her store and its role in the community.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The city of Wichita removed a community-wide greenhouse gas emissions reductions goal from a draft of its climate action plan, renaming it the Community Resilience Plan.
  • As spring arrives and farmers and ranchers prepare for planting, the latest weather forecast could be more drought.
  • The Sedgwick County Health Department is holding another free measles vaccination clinic on Saturday.
  • The Wichita school district wants community members to apply for its financial oversight committee.
  • A Kansas State University scientist is finding ways to ease pain in livestock.
  • A summer program that lets Kansas students visit museums, zoos and other attractions for free will likely be scaled back this year.
  • Old Cowtown Museum is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a birthday party Saturday as it opens for the season
  • The Kansas Grown Farmers Market will open Saturday outside the Sedgwick County Extension Center in west Wichita.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Héctor Alejandro Arzate, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
