Monday, March 31, 2025

Wichita’s newest bookshop is a small store with a big mission. It amplifies works by people of color, and helps readers diversify their bookshelves. Suzanne Perez talks with the owner of Left on Read about her store and its role in the community.

Plus more on these stories:



The city of Wichita removed a community-wide greenhouse gas emissions reductions goal from a draft of its climate action plan, renaming it the Community Resilience Plan.

As spring arrives and farmers and ranchers prepare for planting, the latest weather forecast could be more drought.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is holding another free measles vaccination clinic on Saturday.

The Wichita school district wants community members to apply for its financial oversight committee.

A Kansas State University scientist is finding ways to ease pain in livestock.

A summer program that lets Kansas students visit museums, zoos and other attractions for free will likely be scaled back this year.

Old Cowtown Museum is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a birthday party Saturday as it opens for the season

The Kansas Grown Farmers Market will open Saturday outside the Sedgwick County Extension Center in west Wichita.

