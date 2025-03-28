Friday, March 28, 2025

A new film shot in Kansas premiers tonight at the Orpheum theater. Sod and Stubble follows a family and their homesteading saga in the 1870s in Osborne County. Torin Andersen talked with director Ken Spurgeon, who brought the story to the big screen.

Plus more on these stories:



Officials said Thursday that data on near collisions at Reagan National Airport was not properly analyzed before a deadly crash in January.

Kansas Democrats are criticizing the passage of a state bill they say undermines abortion rights.

Former US Secretary of Defense Robert Gates will speak next month at the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas.

Mayor Lily Wu says the Wichita City Council will discuss how it handles proclamations at its next meeting.

The latest group of Rudd Scholars were announced yesterday by Wichita State University.

The legislative session in Kansas is on track to end nearly two months earlier than last year.

Wichita Veterans Memorial Park will hold a ceremony on Saturday to honor Vietnam Veterans Day.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Rose Conlon, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper