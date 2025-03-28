© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, March 28, 2025

By Debra Fraser
Published March 28, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A new film shot in Kansas premiers tonight at the Orpheum theater. Sod and Stubble follows a family and their homesteading saga in the 1870s in Osborne County. Torin Andersen talked with director Ken Spurgeon, who brought the story to the big screen.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Officials said Thursday that data on near collisions at Reagan National Airport was not properly analyzed before a deadly crash in January.
  • Kansas Democrats are criticizing the passage of a state bill they say undermines abortion rights.
  • Former US Secretary of Defense Robert Gates will speak next month at the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas.
  • Mayor Lily Wu says the Wichita City Council will discuss how it handles proclamations at its next meeting.
  • The latest group of Rudd Scholars were announced yesterday by Wichita State University.
  • The legislative session in Kansas is on track to end nearly two months earlier than last year.
  • Wichita Veterans Memorial Park will hold a ceremony on Saturday to honor Vietnam Veterans Day.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Rose Conlon, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Debra Fraser
Debra Fraser is the General Manager at KMUW. After joining the station in 2014, she has more than doubled the size and scope of the KMUW News team, built a new Community Engagement department, moved the station to new studios in Wichita’s Old Town and made KMUW an integral part of the Kansas News Service.
See stories by Debra Fraser