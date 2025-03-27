Thursday, March 27, 2025

The Trump administration's crackdown on immigration is making the process of becoming a U.S. citizen even harder. Zach Perez has the story of an Overland Park woman's long journey from undocumented immigrant to US citizen, and her fears for those who are still fighting to gain that status.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas lawmakers have proposed a slight boost in special education funding this year.

US Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas will hold a hearing today on the plane crash involving an American Airlines flight from Wichita.

Kansas health data shows the number of measles cases in the state have more than doubled.

The Kansas Health Foundation has awarded a $150 thousand dollar grant to the city’s homeless shelter.

Wichita’s iconic science center is turning 25 years old this April.

The Kansas Corporation Commission’s Cold Weather Rule will end Monday.

The Leavenworth city commission voted unanimously Tuesday night for a resolution saying a private prison operator must get permission before reopening a facility in the city.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, Zach Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper