Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Buildings and light pollution will take a heavy toll on migrating birds this spring – particularly in the middle of the continent. But one especially deadly building in Chicago offers lessons on how Midwest residents can help more birds survive the journey. From the podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita received a $3.2 million dollar federal grant that will be distributed to nonprofits and government entities addressing homelessness.

Online retailer Amazon plans to add a third facility in the Wichita area.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says officials are closely monitoring the state’s measles outbreak.

The Kansas State women’s basketball team will resume NCAA tournament play on Saturday in Spokane, Washington.

The Kansas Senate voted Tuesday to override a veto by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly on a bill targeting mail-in ballots.

The Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is hosting an open house Wednesday to share a draft of its transportation Plan.

The city of Wichita is exploring an opportunity to collect and sell natural gas produced at its wastewater treatment plants.

The Kansas Science Olympiad is looking for volunteers to assist during its competition on April 5th.

