Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, March 25, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published March 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
In his new novel, The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne, author Ron Currie introduces readers to a Franco-American community marginalized in a small town in Maine.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a proposed bill that would have eliminated the three-day grace period for mail-in ballots.
  • Kansas drivers will now be required to move over when passing vehicles that have stopped on the side of the road.
  • Kansas vaccine advocates say a bill aimed at improving access to child care has a provision that could lower vaccination rates.
  • After two recent child deaths involving firearms, local law enforcement is offering free cable-style gun and trigger locks to the community.
  • The National Association of Letter Carriers held rallies around the US Sunday, including at branches in Kansas and Missouri.
  • Funding for the Kansas Arts Commission could end as state legislators try to balance the budget.
  • Sedgwick County is part of a statewide burn ban that takes effect next week.
  • Kansas Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Wilson has announced her retirement.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Hector Alejandro Arzate, Julie Denesha, Beth Golay, Mia Hennen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
