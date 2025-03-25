Tuesday, March 25, 2025
In his new novel, The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne, author Ron Currie introduces readers to a Franco-American community marginalized in a small town in Maine.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a proposed bill that would have eliminated the three-day grace period for mail-in ballots.
- Kansas drivers will now be required to move over when passing vehicles that have stopped on the side of the road.
- Kansas vaccine advocates say a bill aimed at improving access to child care has a provision that could lower vaccination rates.
- After two recent child deaths involving firearms, local law enforcement is offering free cable-style gun and trigger locks to the community.
- The National Association of Letter Carriers held rallies around the US Sunday, including at branches in Kansas and Missouri.
- Funding for the Kansas Arts Commission could end as state legislators try to balance the budget.
- Sedgwick County is part of a statewide burn ban that takes effect next week.
- Kansas Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Wilson has announced her retirement.
Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Hector Alejandro Arzate, Julie Denesha, Beth Golay, Mia Hennen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper