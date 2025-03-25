Tuesday, March 25, 2025

In his new novel, The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne, author Ron Currie introduces readers to a Franco-American community marginalized in a small town in Maine.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a proposed bill that would have eliminated the three-day grace period for mail-in ballots.

Kansas drivers will now be required to move over when passing vehicles that have stopped on the side of the road.

Kansas vaccine advocates say a bill aimed at improving access to child care has a provision that could lower vaccination rates.

After two recent child deaths involving firearms, local law enforcement is offering free cable-style gun and trigger locks to the community.

The National Association of Letter Carriers held rallies around the US Sunday, including at branches in Kansas and Missouri.

Funding for the Kansas Arts Commission could end as state legislators try to balance the budget.

Sedgwick County is part of a statewide burn ban that takes effect next week.

Kansas Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Wilson has announced her retirement.



