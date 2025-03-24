Monday, March 24, 2025

The jazz quartet Yellowjackets has been releasing music since 1980. The group's latest LP, Fasten Up, continues the Yellowjackets tradition of respecting tradition while breaking new musical ground. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Yellowjackets keyboardist Russell Ferrante ahead of their performance Tuesday night at McCain Auditorium on the Kansas State University Campus.

For the first time in nearly 25 years, the Kansas State women’s basketball team is going to the Sweet 16.

Houston and Texas Tech both advanced from the NCAA men’s basketball regional in Wichita to the Sweet 16.

Daily Wichita is a new community newsletter sharing local current events. But according to the Nieman Lab, the daily email is part of a large network of AI-generated content.

A midwife-led birth center in Topeka that’s been around for decades has announced it will no longer provide labor and delivery services at its clinic.

South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden has signed legislation banning eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipelines. What does this mean for a proposed 2500-mile pipeline project in the Midwest?

Butterfly populations are falling in the Midwest and on the Great Plains.

The Westlink Branch Library will reopen today after more than a year of construction.

