Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, March 24, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published March 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
The jazz quartet Yellowjackets has been releasing music since 1980. The group's latest LP, Fasten Up, continues the Yellowjackets tradition of respecting tradition while breaking new musical ground. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Yellowjackets keyboardist Russell Ferrante ahead of their performance Tuesday night at McCain Auditorium on the Kansas State University Campus.

Plus more on these stories:

  • For the first time in nearly 25 years, the Kansas State women’s basketball team is going to the Sweet 16.
  • Houston and Texas Tech both advanced from the NCAA men’s basketball regional in Wichita to the Sweet 16.
  • Daily Wichita is a new community newsletter sharing local current events. But according to the Nieman Lab, the daily email is part of a large network of AI-generated content.
  • A midwife-led birth center in Topeka that’s been around for decades has announced it will no longer provide labor and delivery services at its clinic.
  • South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden has signed legislation banning eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipelines. What does this mean for a proposed 2500-mile pipeline project in the Midwest?
  • Butterfly populations are falling in the Midwest and on the Great Plains.
  • The Westlink Branch Library will reopen today after more than a year of construction.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Rachel Cramer, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
