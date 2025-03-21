Friday, March 21, 2025

Geoff Tate served as vocalist and a primary songwriter for the band Queensryche from 1982 until 2012. One of the brightest moments in his time with the band was the 1988 concept album Operation: Mindcrime, which he's performing in full on his current tour. He says the story came together rather quickly, and it continues to attract a new audience and fascinate listeners with its themes of manipulation and control nearly 40 years after it was released. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Geoff Tate and has more.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is hosting a measles vaccination clinic on Saturday from 10 to 3.

Food stamps would no longer cover certain types of candy or soft drinks in Kansas under a bill that passed in the state Legislature.

Wichita is getting closer to completing its one-stop shop for people experiencing homelessness which includes a shelter and a social services hub.

Newton Open Streets returns on April 27th.

The annual T-shirt design contest for the 2025 Kansas State Fair is open.

