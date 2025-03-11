© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published March 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Pulitzer Prize–finalist Karen Russell’s highly anticipated second novel, The Antidote, is an American epic set in the fictional town of Uz, Nebraska, in the 1930s, immediately following the Black Sunday dust storm. As she told KMUW's Beth Golay, this book has been with Russell for nearly a third of her life.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas House legislators advanced a bill that would extend the current state budget if they fail to agree on a new one before the session ends.
  • A bill intended to improve highway safety in Kansas is headed to the governor’s desk.
  • Wichita State has begun a new fundraising campaign for a flight research space on its Innovation Campus.
  • Wildfires have become more frequent, burning bigger areas during longer seasons thanks to conditions exacerbated by climate change.
  • Goodwill Industries of Kansas will host an expungement clinic next month.
  • Wichita State University will again host professional women’s softball this summer.
  • The Kansas State men’s basketball team opens play tonight in the Big 12 Tournament.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Beth Golay, Mia Hennen, Anna Pope, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
