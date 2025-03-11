Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Pulitzer Prize–finalist Karen Russell’s highly anticipated second novel, The Antidote, is an American epic set in the fictional town of Uz, Nebraska, in the 1930s, immediately following the Black Sunday dust storm. As she told KMUW's Beth Golay, this book has been with Russell for nearly a third of her life.

Kansas House legislators advanced a bill that would extend the current state budget if they fail to agree on a new one before the session ends.

A bill intended to improve highway safety in Kansas is headed to the governor’s desk.

Wichita State has begun a new fundraising campaign for a flight research space on its Innovation Campus.

Wildfires have become more frequent, burning bigger areas during longer seasons thanks to conditions exacerbated by climate change.

Goodwill Industries of Kansas will host an expungement clinic next month.

Wichita State University will again host professional women’s softball this summer.

The Kansas State men’s basketball team opens play tonight in the Big 12 Tournament.

