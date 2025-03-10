© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, March 10, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published March 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Artists, by nature, are creative people. But creativity alone doesn’t pay the bills. Chloe Webbe realized at a young age that she enjoyed the business of art as much as creating the art itself. She talked with Torin Andersen in her Delano studio.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A Sedgwick County Commissioner is dissolving his citizen advisory board and creating a new group to foster collaboration between local governments.
  • Kansas lawmakers are still trying to figure out how to do what they’ve said is their top priority this year: cutting property taxes. We have an update on their latest efforts.
  • An official of the largest county in Kansas says the elimination of a state affordable housing tax credit could lead to higher property taxes.
  • Utility company Evergy wants to add natural gas plants in Reno and Sumner counties, but some customers aren’t happy.
  • Three tribal nations and five Native American students have sued the Trump administration over job cuts at Haskell Indian Nations University and another school.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Celia Hack, Zane Irwin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay