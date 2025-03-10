Monday, March 10, 2025
Artists, by nature, are creative people. But creativity alone doesn’t pay the bills. Chloe Webbe realized at a young age that she enjoyed the business of art as much as creating the art itself. She talked with Torin Andersen in her Delano studio.
Plus more on these stories:
- A Sedgwick County Commissioner is dissolving his citizen advisory board and creating a new group to foster collaboration between local governments.
- Kansas lawmakers are still trying to figure out how to do what they’ve said is their top priority this year: cutting property taxes. We have an update on their latest efforts.
- An official of the largest county in Kansas says the elimination of a state affordable housing tax credit could lead to higher property taxes.
- Utility company Evergy wants to add natural gas plants in Reno and Sumner counties, but some customers aren’t happy.
- Three tribal nations and five Native American students have sued the Trump administration over job cuts at Haskell Indian Nations University and another school.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Celia Hack, Zane Irwin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay