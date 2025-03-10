Monday, March 10, 2025

Artists, by nature, are creative people. But creativity alone doesn’t pay the bills. Chloe Webbe realized at a young age that she enjoyed the business of art as much as creating the art itself. She talked with Torin Andersen in her Delano studio.

A Sedgwick County Commissioner is dissolving his citizen advisory board and creating a new group to foster collaboration between local governments.

Kansas lawmakers are still trying to figure out how to do what they’ve said is their top priority this year: cutting property taxes. We have an update on their latest efforts.

An official of the largest county in Kansas says the elimination of a state affordable housing tax credit could lead to higher property taxes.

Utility company Evergy wants to add natural gas plants in Reno and Sumner counties, but some customers aren’t happy.

Three tribal nations and five Native American students have sued the Trump administration over job cuts at Haskell Indian Nations University and another school.

