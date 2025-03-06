Thursday, March 6, 2025

Food deserts have grown across the rural Midwest, largely due to the disappearance of independent grocery stores. To push back against this trend, more states have created grant programs to support small grocers. As Harvest Public Media’s Rachel Cramer reports, the stores are part of the backbone for many rural communities.

School leaders in Kansas say they’re reviewing new federal guidance that targets programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would let Kansans claim certain gambling losses on their taxes.

The foundation that supports the Wichita Public Library has announced a fundraising campaign.

Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden visited the National Institute of Aviation Research in Wichita this week.

Wichita State University and the neighborhoods around the college will host an Open Streets ICT next month.

As quickly as President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China this week, major farming groups repeated warnings that the tariffs will hurt American farmers.

The NAIA national men's wrestling championships begin today at Park City Arena.

